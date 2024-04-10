Illinois law leaves Chicago area homeowner with big repair bills after flooding that wasn't her fault

Suburban Chicago woman gets stuck with bill for flooding that wasn't her fault

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) – Many of the underground pipes that bring water into Illinois homes are getting old.

More and more aging water mains will need to be replaced, which means more and more opportunities for the nightmare scenario CBS 2 came across.

Things are more cozy at Marnia Chapai's house, but it hasn't felt like home in a while.

"I can't do the little parties that we used to do here for the girls," Chapai said.

One big gush of water took out her basement flooring and furniture. Damage continued in the garage, where puddles formed inside her car.

Reporter: When you went out there and you asked somebody what happened, what did they say?"

Chapai: "That something broke."

That "something" was within the Round Lake Beach water system. Contractors had been working on a pipe on Chapai's street. Then, a sudden leak sent water down her driveway and into her home.

"I was pissed," she said. "I was really mad, and at the same time, I said, 'OK, accidents happen.'"

Quotes came in for repairs on top of the costs to clean up and replace her soggy furniture. In all, Chapai thought she'd be reimbursed about $40,000 because the flood clearly wasn't her fault.

But, Chapai's insurance provider denied her claim. The Village of Round Lake Beach did too.

"I had a whole lot of cuss words coming out of my mouth," she said. "I mean, I'm not responsible for this. I didn't cut the concrete. I didn't put the machines down there."

A closer look at the village's denial might raise some eyebrows for homeowners across the state. "In Illinois, a municipality has no liability unless it knew, or should've known of the existence of a defect," the document read.

Chapai's attorney Allan Milan tried to explain the legal issue at play.

Reporter: "So this is not the first time you've heard of this?"

Milan: "Not this first time and unfortunately, it will not be the last time."

Something called "tort immunity" often prevents local governments from being sued by residents when a municipal project goes awry.

"Round Lake Beach is not exclusive in terms of using this protection," Milan said.

Even if there was negligence, Milan said Illinois' Tort Immunity Act says a village doesn't need to pay residents a dime.

So, why does such a law exist?

"You want your government to be taking actions to improve the community around you," Milan said.

Reporter: "And what could be the effect if people were able to sue about this and that?"

Milan: "Well, your taxes would be a lot higher than they are right now."

After being flooded with bills, Chapai then asked that her damages be covered by the contractor Martam Construction, that Round Lake Beach paid for the water main repair.

The insurer for Martam Construction denied responsibility. The company's CEO told CBS 2 that the mistake that caused the flood was by Round Lake Beach employees. But, again, the village can wash its hands with tort immunity.

"It's just not fair," Chapai said.

So Chapai reached out to CBS 2 to get to work asking questions. Why does she need to drain her savings for a problem she didn't create?

Just days after CBS 2 asked, a response came that Chapai had waited more than a year for. It was determined that she was to be compensated for the damage incurred.

Chapai was skeptical, but about a week later, she received "a big relief." She learned the village and contractors agreed to cover her damages.

"I think we would still be getting the runaround if it wasn't for you," Chapai said to CBS 2.

A nearly 20-month chapter was closed with a new beginning for her basement.

So, how can other homeowners avoid a frustrating battle like Chapai's?

CBS 2 called United Policyholders, a consumer advocacy organization, to find out. A spokesperson said to add sewer and drain back-up coverage to their insurance policy.

Then, a worrying revelation. United Policyholders is apparently finding insurance carriers have been becoming "more aggressive" in limiting water damage claims. Make sure to check your coverage for any caps.