Flood damage temporarily closes Thornridge H.S.; students shift to remote learning

Thornridge H.S. moves to e-learning for 2 days due to flooding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Flooding is keeping students at Thornridge High School in south suburban Dolton at home for the next two days.

Students will be e-learning on Wednesday and Thursday, because floodwaters knocked out the school's heat and electricity.

Thornton Township High Schools District 205 is making emergency repairs, but the building won't be ready until Friday.