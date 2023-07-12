More than 500 flights delayed Wednesday at Chicago airports ahead of severe storms
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe storms are on the way and hundreds of flights are delayed at Chicago airports Wednesday.
A Flood Watch is in effect for Cook, DuPage Will, Lake (IN) counties until 7 p.m. Flash flooding will be a concern with rising water levels.
As of 10:20 a.m., 311 flights were delayed at O'Hare International Airport. There have been 201 flight cancellations.
At Midway International Airport, 204 flights were delayed. Two flights have been canceled.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.