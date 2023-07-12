More than 500 flights delayed Wednesday at Chicago airports ahead of severe storms

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe storms are on the way and hundreds of flights are delayed at Chicago airports Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Cook, DuPage Will, Lake (IN) counties until 7 p.m. Flash flooding will be a concern with rising water levels.

As of 10:20 a.m., 311 flights were delayed at O'Hare International Airport. There have been 201 flight cancellations.

At Midway International Airport, 204 flights were delayed. Two flights have been canceled.