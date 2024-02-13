Flight attendants picketing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport for better contract

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hundreds of flight attendants are picketing at O'Hare Airport to demand better pay and working conditions for their industry.

This is part of a national effort. Similar pickets will be happening across the country and even in the U.K. and Guam on Tuesday.

They represent three different unions and work for several airlines including Southwest, American, and United. Each of the unions are in contract negotiations with the airlines and pushing for fair contracts.

They're demanding to be paid more for their hours at work, a big change from how the industry currently compensates by paying largely when the aircraft is in motion.

A total of 100,000 thousand flight attendants are impacted by the negotiations

This picket is happening across 30 airports.