Two killed, two injured in West Pullman crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon.

Police said at 1:39 p.m., a 22-year-old man was speeding eastward on 124th Street in a 2005 Volkswagen Touareg. He blew through a stop sign at and hit a 2020 Hyundai Kona being driven north on Michigan Avenue by a 59-year-old woman.

The Volkswagen flipped over and ejected 17-year-old Inyountae James. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Ziyoun James, who had been driving, was trapped inside after the Volkswagen hit a tree, police said. Both died at the scene.

Photos tweeted by the Fire Department showed the black Volkswagen Touareg wrecked and mangled next to a tree.

EMS plan 1 124 place and Michigan high speed collision. Five transports of which two are traumatic arrest. pic.twitter.com/7xZeJEuNn3 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 10, 2022

A woman who had been in the Volkswagen was listed in good condition and treated at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while the 59-year-old woman was listed in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No citations were issued, police said.