Two killed, two injured in West Pullman crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon.

Police said at 1:39 p.m., a 22-year-old man was speeding eastward on 124th Street in a 2005 Volkswagen Touareg. He blew through a stop sign at and hit a 2020 Hyundai Kona being driven north on Michigan Avenue by a 59-year-old woman.

The Volkswagen flipped over and ejected 17-year-old Inyountae James. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Ziyoun James, who had been driving, was trapped inside after the Volkswagen hit a tree, police said. Both died at the scene.

Photos tweeted by the Fire Department showed the black Volkswagen Touareg wrecked and mangled next to a tree. 

A woman who had been in the Volkswagen was listed in good condition and treated at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while the 59-year-old woman was listed in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No citations were issued, police said.

First published on March 10, 2022 / 2:45 PM

