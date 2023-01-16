Five juveniles arrested in connection with Des Plaines carjacking

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- Five underage boys were arrested Sunday in connection with a Des Plaines carjacking and several vehicle burglaries.

According to the Des Plaines Police Department, just after 5 a.m. Sunday, Chicago Police officers responded to the Wyndham Hotel at 1450 East Touhy Avenue for a report of a carjacking.

A 37-year-old woman was approached by several males wearing masks. Two of those males pointed a firearm at the victim, police said.

The group ultimately took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.

Officers tracked the vehicle traveling into Chicago, police said.

The Chicago Police Department was notified and located the vehicle in the 8500 block of South Sangamon Street, where five juvenile males were taken into custody.

Police believe the boys were involved in numerous burglaries to vehicles in the parking lot at the Wyndham Hotel and at the Comfort Inn at 2175 E. Touhy Ave. just before the carjacking.

No further information was available Sunday evening.