Five Chicago gift ideas for the holidays
It always seems to sneak up on us -- the holiday gift-giving season has arrived!
Here are five Chicago-themed gift ideas for that special person in your life.
Chicago Flag
The iconic four-star flag is known has one of the most popular city flags in the United States, even globally. WGN Flag Co, a long-time locally based flag shop on the South Side, sells a 4x6 version for $75. Several other sizes are available.
Chicago Coffee Mugs
The classic 10 ounce diner mug from Intelligentsia Coffee is a great pick for the coffee or tea lover in your family. It's a hefty ceramic mug and sells for $14 each. Also, while it's not Chicago themed, their Coffee Blossom candle ($40) smells amazing.
Chicago L Pencils
This pencil set is inspired by the trains identified more by the color than the destination. A set is $15.95 from the Chicago Architecture Center.
Engraved No. 2 pencils, one of each:
- Red: Howard/95th
- Blue: O'hare/Forest Park
- Green: Harlem/Ashland 63rd
- Purple: Linden/Howard
- Orange: Midway/Loop
- Pink: Cermak/Loop
- Brown: Kimball/Loop
- Yellow: Skokie Swift
Artist Inspired Scarves
In July 1890, Claude Monet began four almost identically scaled canvases showing poppy fields near his home in Giverny. This scarf is developed from Monet's Poppy Field (Giverny ) 1890-91, from the Art Institute of Chicago's collection. The Art Institute also sells scarves inspired by works from Cezanne and Van Gogh. $45,
Chicago Food
If you know a homesick Chicagoan who also happens to be very hungry, consider this gift pack from Tastes of Chicago. The box contains. 1 Cheese or Sausage Pizza, 1 Slab of Real Urban Barbecue Baby Back Ribs, 1 Vienna Hotdog Kit & 1 Eli's Plain Cheesecake. $123.99.
