Five Chicago gift ideas for the holidays

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

It always seems to sneak up on us -- the holiday gift-giving season has arrived!

Here are five Chicago-themed gift ideas for that special person in your life.

Chicago Flag 

chicago-flag.jpg
The Chicago Flag (Credit: Chicago Public Library)

The iconic four-star flag is known has one of the most popular city flags in the United States, even globally.  WGN Flag Co, a long-time locally based flag shop on the South Side, sells a 4x6 version for $75. Several other sizes are available. 

Chicago Coffee Mugs

chicago-coffee-mug.jpg
Intelligentsia Coffee

The classic 10 ounce diner mug from Intelligentsia Coffee is a great pick for the coffee or tea lover in your family. It's a hefty ceramic mug and sells for $14 each.   Also, while it's not Chicago themed, their Coffee Blossom candle ($40) smells amazing.

Chicago L Pencils 

chicago-l-pencils.jpg

This pencil set is inspired by the trains identified more by the color than the destination.   A set is $15.95 from the Chicago Architecture Center. 

Engraved No. 2 pencils, one of each:

  • Red: Howard/95th
  • Blue: O'hare/Forest Park
  • Green: Harlem/Ashland 63rd
  • Purple: Linden/Howard
  • Orange: Midway/Loop
  • Pink: Cermak/Loop
  • Brown: Kimball/Loop
  • Yellow: Skokie Swift

Artist Inspired Scarves 

monet-scarf.jpg
Art Institute of Chicago

In July 1890, Claude Monet began four almost identically scaled canvases showing poppy fields near his home in Giverny. This scarf is developed from Monet's Poppy Field (Giverny ) 1890-91, from the Art Institute of Chicago's collection. The Art Institute also sells scarves inspired by works from Cezanne and Van Gogh. $45,

Chicago Food

taste-of-chicago-combo.jpg
Tastes of Chicago

If you know a homesick Chicagoan who also happens to be very hungry, consider this gift pack from Tastes of Chicago. The box contains. 1 Cheese or Sausage Pizza, 1 Slab of Real Urban Barbecue Baby Back Ribs, 1 Vienna Hotdog Kit & 1 Eli's Plain Cheesecake. $123.99.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 10:39 AM

