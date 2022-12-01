Five Chicago gift ideas for the holidays

It always seems to sneak up on us -- the holiday gift-giving season has arrived!

Here are five Chicago-themed gift ideas for that special person in your life.

Chicago Flag

The Chicago Flag (Credit: Chicago Public Library)

The iconic four-star flag is known has one of the most popular city flags in the United States, even globally. WGN Flag Co, a long-time locally based flag shop on the South Side, sells a 4x6 version for $75. Several other sizes are available.

Chicago Coffee Mugs

Intelligentsia Coffee

The classic 10 ounce diner mug from Intelligentsia Coffee is a great pick for the coffee or tea lover in your family. It's a hefty ceramic mug and sells for $14 each. Also, while it's not Chicago themed, their Coffee Blossom candle ($40) smells amazing.

Chicago L Pencils

This pencil set is inspired by the trains identified more by the color than the destination. A set is $15.95 from the Chicago Architecture Center.

Engraved No. 2 pencils, one of each:

Red: Howard/95th

Blue: O'hare/Forest Park

Green: Harlem/Ashland 63rd

Purple: Linden/Howard

Orange: Midway/Loop

Pink: Cermak/Loop

Brown: Kimball/Loop

Yellow: Skokie Swift

Artist Inspired Scarves

Art Institute of Chicago

In July 1890, Claude Monet began four almost identically scaled canvases showing poppy fields near his home in Giverny. This scarf is developed from Monet's Poppy Field (Giverny ) 1890-91, from the Art Institute of Chicago's collection. The Art Institute also sells scarves inspired by works from Cezanne and Van Gogh. $45,

Chicago Food

Tastes of Chicago

If you know a homesick Chicagoan who also happens to be very hungry, consider this gift pack from Tastes of Chicago. The box contains. 1 Cheese or Sausage Pizza, 1 Slab of Real Urban Barbecue Baby Back Ribs, 1 Vienna Hotdog Kit & 1 Eli's Plain Cheesecake. $123.99.