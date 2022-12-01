"Fit for Christmas," starring Amanda Kloots, one of three new CBS original holiday movies for 2022

"Fit For Christmas" one of three new CBS holiday movies for 2022 "Fit For Christmas" one of three new CBS holiday movies for 2022 01:37

CBS announced today that it has ordered three new original holiday movies to air in December 2022.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow will executive produce and write the title song for WHEN CHRISTMAS WAS YOUNG, a Nashville music-themed movie from a script by screenwriter and bestselling novelist Robert Tate Miller ("Hope at Christmas," Forever Christmas). The story follows a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. Tom Mazza, David Calvert-Jones and Karen Glass (Everywhere Studios) will executive produce, together with executive producers Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring for Lighthouse Pictures.

THE TALK's Amanda Kloots will star in and executive produce FIT FOR CHRISTMAS from writer and executive producer Anna White ("Christmas Wonderland"), the tale of Audrey, an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont., who begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property. The movie will be produced by Brad Krevoy's Motion Picture Corporation of America.

Mark Amato, who has created a dozen holiday-themed films, including last season's CBS Original movie A CHRISTMAS PROPOSAL, as well as "A Kiss Before Christmas," is writing MUST LOVE CHRISTMAS. In it, a renowned romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush and a reporter determined to interview her to save his dying magazine. The movie will be produced by Brad Krevoy's Motion Picture Corporation of America.

In December 2021, the CBS Original movies "Christmas Takes Flight" and "A Christmas Proposal" were the first original holiday television movies to air on CBS since 2012, and the newest additions to CBS' longstanding holiday programming slate, which includes family-favorites like The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS and the annual broadcasts of beloved animated classics, including "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman."

Additional information about all the new CBS Original movies will be announced in the coming months.

