Fisherman shot while walking to his car in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fisherman was shot walking back to his car in Albany Park.

Police said the 23-year-old was walking back to his car, in the 3100 block of West Carmen Avenue around 10:30 p.m., when he was shot. He was shot in the face and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

The victim told police he was by the north branch of the Chicago River when several men he did not know came up to him and started shooting.

Police do not have anyone in custody but are investigating.