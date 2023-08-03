Man pushed into water while fishing frustrated his assailant hasn't been arrested

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man fishing at the harbor at the 31st Street Beach was attacked in a shocking and disturbing incident that was captured on video and posted on social media.

That victim is speaking out because he's frustrated that those responsible have not been charged. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has the story you'll only see on 2.

"I was fully concentrated on the fish, and in a second, I found myself in the water, and I was drowning and drowning," the man said.

He described the terrifying attack. He was fishing on the beach on Sunday evening when he was suddenly pushed in the water.

It was an unprovoked attack by a complete stranger who is seen on the video laughing soon after the attack.

"So I had no chance to react on this," the man said.

The victim is coming forward and asked CBS 2 to conceal his identity as the incident has traumatized him.

"My friend told me when they pushed me, and they were enjoying it and celebrating it, and they told my friend, 'Hey, your friend fell off. Go rescue him,'" he said.

After roughly 10 minutes of treading water and finding a shallow zone in the harbor, the victim was pulled out by friends. He suffered a laceration to his finger and abdomen during the rescue. His phone and wallet were also destroyed.

The attacker fled the scene, but not before a photo was taken by a witness. A police report was filed, but it would be two days later that the video, posted by those responsible, surfaced on social media. It's been viewed and shared over half a million times.

Seeing his own attack go viral left the victim both disturbed and angry.

"I was like, 'Oh my God. What am I seeing?'" he said. "This cannot be happening to me."

While the offender has not been officially identified by Chicago police, those who recognized him after the video went viral published his name online. They also identified the person who filmed and later posted the attack on social media.

The Snapchat handle was also clearly visible on the video. One might think it was a closed case, but not so.

"Like if I had a heart attack in the water, I would've died," the victim said.

Chicago police said they are still investigating the incident, and no one is in custody. It's something the victim said should be handled sooner than later before it happens again.

"It's really frustrating, so maybe I have to call them first because I have the information of the criminals," he said.