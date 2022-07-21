Watch CBS News
Local News

185 new marijuana dispensary licenses to be issued starting Friday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

First of 3 new Illinois marijuana dispensary licenses to be selected via lottery on Friday
First of 3 new Illinois marijuana dispensary licenses to be selected via lottery on Friday 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The next round of licenses to sell pot in Illinois are being issued.

The state is handing out 185 new adult use dispensary licenses to applicants picked in three lotteries last year. The first wave of conditional licenses will be handed out on or before Friday.

There will be two more waves of marijuana licenses issued on or before August 5 and 19. Applicants have to finish their compliance checks before they can get their licenses.

Courts recently lifted the stays that prevented the licenses from being issued.  

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 4:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.