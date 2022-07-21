185 new marijuana dispensary licenses to be issued starting Friday

First of 3 new Illinois marijuana dispensary licenses to be selected via lottery on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The next round of licenses to sell pot in Illinois are being issued.

The state is handing out 185 new adult use dispensary licenses to applicants picked in three lotteries last year. The first wave of conditional licenses will be handed out on or before Friday.

There will be two more waves of marijuana licenses issued on or before August 5 and 19. Applicants have to finish their compliance checks before they can get their licenses.

Courts recently lifted the stays that prevented the licenses from being issued.