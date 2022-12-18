Jewish Community Center to host 'First Night, First Light' at Gallagher Way Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're keeping track of more Chanukah celebrations across our area.
The Jewish Community Center is hosting its "First Night, First Light" event at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.
The free event starts at 3 this afternoon and the big menorah there will be lit at 4:30 p.m.
If you register ahead of time, teens can get free admission to Gallagher Way's Winterland inside Wrigley Field and adults can skate for free on the field.
