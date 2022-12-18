Watch CBS News
Local News

Jewish Community Center to host 'First Night, First Light' at Gallagher Way Sunday

/ CBS Chicago

First Night, First Light at Gallagher Way tonight
First Night, First Light at Gallagher Way tonight 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're keeping track of more Chanukah celebrations across our area.

The Jewish Community Center is hosting its "First Night, First Light" event at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.

The free event starts at 3 this afternoon and the big menorah there will be lit at 4:30 p.m.

If you register ahead of time, teens can get free admission to Gallagher Way's Winterland inside Wrigley Field and adults can skate for free on the field.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.