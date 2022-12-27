Drawing for first Cook County marriage license of 2023 happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One lucky couple will win cook county's first marriage license of 2023 along with some nice gifts.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough will pick the couple live on Facebook.

The two will exchange vows on Jan. 3 - the first business day of 2023.

In addition to the license, they will also win prizes - including sparkling wine, dance lessons, wedding flowers, and more.

The drawing will take place at 10 a.m.