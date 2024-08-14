Students head back to school under local control in Gary, Indiana

First day of school under local control for Gary, Indiana students

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Students in Gary, Indiana, are heading back to the classrooms on Wednesday for the first day of school. It is also the first year the school system is under local control.

The district will now be independent for the first time since 2017.

The State of Indiana released Gary schools back to the community this past July.

Since then, Gary's Family and Community Engagement teams have been working to let parents know about how to enroll, get uniforms, and buy school supplies.

Yvonne Stokes will be the first superintendent since the state took control after the district couldn't pay its debts, about a $22 million operating deficit.

The state's emergency management of the district ended in June.

The five-member appointed board that hired Stokes will now take control of the district.

Enrollment information can be found online on the Gary Community School Corportation's website.