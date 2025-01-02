South Side Chicago couple receives first Cook County marriage license of 2025

Couple who changed each other's lives receives Cook County's first 2025 marriage license

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Chicago neighborhood couple is starting the new year as husband and wife.

Aisha Buford-Morrison, 26, and Terrell Johnson, 28, were the first to receive a marriage license in Cook County in 2025—after a five-year courtship.

The couple received Cook County's first marriage license of 2025 through a lottery drawing of more than 200 couples. They were married by Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon.

"Just to experience firsthand this extraordinary love, and just to see the excitement and the love on their faces—this is everything for me," Gordon said.

The Johnsons, as they will now be known, met on a dating app. Their love of video gaming brought them together.

"We gamed for about a month on PlayStation before we met in person," said Aisha Johnson.

When they did meet in person, Terrell said the connection was instantaneous.

"Time stopped. It was the best moment of my life was getting to see her the first time in person," he said, "and every time since then, that moment—even now, standing in front of you all—it's still the same."

Terrell would propose to Aisha in the park where they had their first date. Their story is not just a journey of love, but also one of transformation—as since they have been together, the couple has lost nearly 400 pounds between them.

"We would go on walks, runs on the beach, bike rides," said Aisha.

As part of being the first couple to receive a marriage license in 2025, there were many gifts for the Johnsons. They included:

Champagne from Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant.

A gourmet dinner box with filet mignon, strip steaks, and lobster tails from Whittingham Meats.

A gift card from Eli's Cheesecake.

Tickets to a comedy show from the Laugh Factory Chicago.

Wedding flower arrangements from the LaSalle Flower Group.

A dance lesson from Duet Dance Studio.

A cooking lesson from The Chopping Block.

When it comes to the cooking and dance lessons, Terrell said that is where he can teach his new wife a thing or two. He has a lot of impressive culinary creations to his credit, and when it comes to cutting a rug, Terrell said he is "the dancer in the relationship."

"I have no rhythm!" said Aisha.

For Terrell, the union has also involved an emotional transformation too.

"When I met her, I was struggling to be happy—something I'm not afraid to talk about. I used to be once a very angry person. She shut all of that down the moment I met her—made me a better person," he said. "Until this day, I'll never know if I will ever be able to pay her back for that. But she's been hinting she wanted a cow, so I'll figure that out."

As for that cow, Aisha, a railroad worker, and Terrell, a security guard, see life as hobby farmers in their future—and so much more.

The couple still has plans for a reception to celebrate their marriage with loved ones and a honeymoon—all when the weather is warmer.