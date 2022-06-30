First black, trans-led LGBTQ+ center in Hyde Park helps to enrich its community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As pride month comes to an end we want to take you to a place that enriches life for people in the LGBTQ+ community all year long.

CBS 2's Jim Williams tells us, "Brave Space Alliance" in Hyde Park is there to help people survive and thrive.

"I founded Brave Space in the midst of horror."

"We lost four black transwomen due to murder back-to-back in a four-month span. There was no outcry."

"We did a March. We had over 3500 people on the ground in the midst of winter."

Lasaia Wade is the CEO and founder of Brave Space Alliance in Hyde Park. It's the first black-led trans-led LGBTQ+ center on Chicago's South Side.

And wade's main goal...

"I'm making sure we actually have a place to call our own, a place where we can be as brave and unique and as beautiful as we want to be," Wade said.

Brave Space takes a holistic approach -- helping with the basics and much more.

We have things like bus cards, we have things like helping with resumes -- basic necessity needs that people need for survival to thrive," Jay Rice said.

But then there's the community food pantry funded through grassroots efforts.

"It's food, toiletries, PPE, perishable items, pampers, Similac. That holistic approach to care again," Rice said.

There also are free haircut appointments and "gender-affirming" rooms of items to help people who are transitioning.

"One of the biggest barriers to transitioning is that financial barrier," Rice said. "How do we get a whole new wardrobe, a whole new style. That's very expensive."

In one room – makeup, and wigs for trans-feminine people. And right next door...

"This is our other gender-affirming room for trans masculine folks -- items such as beard oil, hair clippers, binders, packers, suits," Rice said. "It's going to allow you to feel whole in your gender."

Brave Space is devoted to dignity in life and in death. Its dignity project ensures clients are buried in accordance with their wishes.

"Sometimes I've seen folks, trans women buried in suits, I've seen trans men buried in dresses and put makeup on them."

"We're taking the dignity away from folks when you're not burying them the way they want to. BSA wants to put that dignity back.

For both, rice and wade, it's all about this.

"We breathe the same air, no matter who we are," Wade said. "Regardless of what color you are, regardless of how you live your life or what religion you practice, if you hurt, I hurt."

Brave Space Alliance also gives grants including $6,000 to families of transgender people who die from violence to help with funeral costs. The organization is expanding to a second location in South Shore hopefully by next winter.