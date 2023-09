Chicago First Alert Weather: Get the umbrella ready

Chicago First Alert Weather: Some clouds to start the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds increase overnight as our next disturbance heads our way.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain is likely for Tuesday. It should taper off later in the day.

Temperature trends this week favor above-average levels Wednesday through the weekend.

TONIGHT: RAIN TOWARD MORNING. LOW 56.

TUESDAY: RAIN LIKELY. COOL. HIGH 69.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 80. STRAY SHOWER CHANCE.

