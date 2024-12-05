Calmer winds, lows in teens Thursday night for Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Arctic cold front is leading to another bout of chilly weather across the upper Midwest through the end of the week.

CBS News Chicago

Winds will relax a bit Thursday night but remain breezy enough to keep wind chills in the single digits Friday morning with air temperatures in the 10s. Lake effect snow in La Porte Co. winds down in the evening as a Winter Weather Advisory expires.

CBS News Chicago

Mainly dry weather is in the forecast this weekend along with southwest winds that lead to a significant warming trend. High temperatures finally top 50 degrees Sunday afternoon with a slim chance of late-day showers.

Our next cold front arrives Tuesday with sub-freezing temperatures but only a slight chance of light snow.

What to expect for Thursday night

Mostly clear and cold. Low of 14.

Chilly weather continues Friday

Partly cloudy and breezy. High of 30.

Warmer weather by Saturday

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Warmer. High of 44.