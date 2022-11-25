Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild start to weekend, rain coming Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies into tonight.
A dominant southwesterly wind develops tomorrow helping to pull mild air into our area.
Highs will run a good 10-15 degrees above average.
Rain arrives by Sunday morning and hangs around for the day.
Sunday will be raw & wet with chilly showers and falling temps.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 35.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY & MILD. HIGH 57.
SUNDAY: CHILLY RAIN. FALLING TEMPERATURES. HIGH 43.
