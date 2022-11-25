Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild start to weekend, rain coming Sunday

By Mary Kay Kleist

First Alert Weather: Weekend warmup
First Alert Weather: Weekend warmup 02:37

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies into tonight. 

A dominant southwesterly wind develops tomorrow helping to pull mild air into our area. 

Highs will run a good 10-15 degrees above average. 

Rain arrives by Sunday morning and hangs around for the day. 

Sunday will be raw & wet with chilly showers and falling temps.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 35.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY & MILD. HIGH 57.

SUNDAY: CHILLY RAIN. FALLING TEMPERATURES. HIGH 43.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 2:27 PM

