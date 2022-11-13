First Alert Weather: Sunny and chilly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunshine today, but cold! Temperatures will top out about a dozen degrees below the norm.

Monday is a partly cloudy day and the warmest of the week, topping out in the low 40s.

Tuesday brings snow, that could mix with rain near the lake.This would be our first measurable snow. When it comes to amounts, it's a tough call, with a slushy inch or two of snow possible. Not a big deal but it could have an impact on our AM, and perhaps our PM, rush hours.

Stats

Normal High- 50

Saturday- 36 with a trace of snow

Today- 38

Sunrise- 6:39am

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny and cold. 38.

Tonight- Partly cloudy, 24.

Monday- Partly sunny and a bit warmer, 42

Monday Night- Snow begins during the overnight hours. 29.

