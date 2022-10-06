First Alert Weather: Starting off nice, rain later in the day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today features more clouds than sunshine with temperatures spiking into the 70s around midday and falling through the 60s into the 50s by afternoon.
Winds will shift from southwest to northeast and become gusty as a front passes through. Lake effect showers tomorrow and noticeably cooler in the 50s. The weather improves this weekend.
TODAY: MORE CLOUDS THAN SUN, SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY High: 72
TONIGHT: CHANCE OF SHOWERS LOW: 45
TOMORROW: NOTICEABLY COOLER, LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS HIGH: 54
