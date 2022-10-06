Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Starting off nice, rain later in the day

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today features more clouds than sunshine with temperatures spiking into the 70s around midday and falling through the 60s into the 50s by afternoon. 

Winds will shift from southwest to northeast and become gusty as a front passes through. Lake effect showers tomorrow and noticeably cooler in the 50s. The weather improves this weekend. 

TODAY: MORE CLOUDS THAN SUN, SCATTERED SHOWERS & WINDY High: 72

TONIGHT: CHANCE OF SHOWERS LOW: 45

TOMORROW: NOTICEABLY COOLER, LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS HIGH: 54

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 4:27 AM

