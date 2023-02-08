Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain returns tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers develop late Wednesday evening, between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., with rain and wind increasing after midnight.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, downpours are likely early Thursday morning with thunder possible.

There will be measurable precipitation that'll wrap up around noon. An inch of rain is likely with some higher isolated totals.

Wrap around snow showers may give an inch or two of slushy accumulation to our far northwest areas, but things will be drying out through the afternoon.

High Wind Watch valid all day for northwest Indiana and Kankakee county for gusts to 60 mph possible.

TONIGHT: Rain increases. Gusty winds. Low 37.

THURSDAY: Windy and wet. High 42.

FRIDAY: Flurries possible. High 33.

