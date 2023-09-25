Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain on the way

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy
Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy 03:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A slow-moving area of low pressure will keep scattered opportunities for showers and storms in the forecast for the next two days. 

headlines-with-future-radar.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a few downpours will be possible for Tuesday morning, which could cause ponding on roadways. 

tue-am-radar.png
CBS

Minor street flooding is also possible on Tuesday. Scattered strong storms are also possible in the afternoon. 

precip-chances.png
CBS

A few storms could produce strong wind gusts, hail, and funnel clouds. Storms producing frequent lightning are also possible. Shower chances stay high for Wednesday morning, before decreasing late Wednesday.

futurecast-graf-precip-accum-adi.png
CBS

A drier weather pattern takes shape late this week, ahead of warming temperatures for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms. Low 62°

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High 70°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers with a few isolated storms. High 69°

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS

                                                                       
 

 

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 5:35 PM

