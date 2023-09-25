Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain on the way

Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A slow-moving area of low pressure will keep scattered opportunities for showers and storms in the forecast for the next two days.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a few downpours will be possible for Tuesday morning, which could cause ponding on roadways.

Minor street flooding is also possible on Tuesday. Scattered strong storms are also possible in the afternoon.

A few storms could produce strong wind gusts, hail, and funnel clouds. Storms producing frequent lightning are also possible. Shower chances stay high for Wednesday morning, before decreasing late Wednesday.

A drier weather pattern takes shape late this week, ahead of warming temperatures for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms. Low 62°

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High 70°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers with a few isolated storms. High 69°

