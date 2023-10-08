Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Clouds with chance for sprinkles

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Fall weather continues with a mix of clouds
First Alert Weather: Fall weather continues with a mix of clouds 02:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our fall weather continues, but we're adding some clouds into the mix for today.

Sunshine returns on Monday and Tuesday, but the rest of the week will likely be rainy. 

Though temperatures warm up a little by midweek, it will still feel fall-like.  

Today:

Cloudy. A few sprinkles are possible. High 56.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 43.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 56

