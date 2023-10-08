First Alert Weather: Clouds with chance for sprinkles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our fall weather continues, but we're adding some clouds into the mix for today.
Sunshine returns on Monday and Tuesday, but the rest of the week will likely be rainy.
Though temperatures warm up a little by midweek, it will still feel fall-like.
Today:
Cloudy. A few sprinkles are possible. High 56.
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy. Low 43.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High 56
