First Alert Weather: Clouds with chance for sprinkles

First Alert Weather: Fall weather continues with a mix of clouds

First Alert Weather: Fall weather continues with a mix of clouds

First Alert Weather: Fall weather continues with a mix of clouds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our fall weather continues, but we're adding some clouds into the mix for today.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Sunshine returns on Monday and Tuesday, but the rest of the week will likely be rainy.

CBS News Chicago

Though temperatures warm up a little by midweek, it will still feel fall-like.

Today:

Cloudy. A few sprinkles are possible. High 56.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 43.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 56

CBS News Chicago