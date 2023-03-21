Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers are possible later Tuesday evening as an upper-level system passes overhead.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with temperatures reaching into the middle 50s.

The best chance for downpours will be late day Wednesday through mid day Thursday. A rumble of thunder is possible between 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Once the cold front passes, chilly winds take over and temperatures fall into the middle 40s during the day Thursday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Low 40.

WEDNESDAY: A cloudy start. Rain chances increase in the late afternoon to early evening. High 55.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Downpours and thunderstorms. Low 44.

THURSDAY: A wet starts with rain likely for the morning rush. High 45.

