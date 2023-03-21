Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers on the way
Chicago First Alert Weather: Showers on the way 01:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few showers are possible later Tuesday evening as an upper-level system passes overhead. 

bar-graph-next-12-hours-left.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with temperatures reaching into the middle 50s. 

next-24-to-48-hours-graph.png
CBS

The best chance for downpours will be late day Wednesday through mid day Thursday. A rumble of thunder is possible between 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Thursday. 

commute-3-panels-tomorrow.png
CBS

Once the cold front passes, chilly winds take over and temperatures fall into the middle 40s during the day Thursday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Low 40.

WEDNESDAY: A cloudy start. Rain chances increase in the late afternoon to early evening. High 55. 

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Downpours and thunderstorms. Low 44.

THURSDAY: A wet starts with rain likely for the morning rush. High 45.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 2:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.