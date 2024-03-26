Watch CBS News
Fireworks blast for weeks, draw complaints on Chicago's north lakefront

By Adam Harrington , Elyssa Kaufman , Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An explosive issue has been drawing complaints in the Lincoln Park neighborhood lately.

Videos shared on social media show fireworks booming outside windows and going off between buildings.

Residents in the area along and east of Clark Street between Diversey and Fullerton parkways say such activity has been going on for a few weeks.

Some videos shared to social media show noisy, sparkling fireworks going off right out the window of high-rise buildings.

lincoln-park-fireworks.png
Lily Roter

The fireworks happen anywhere between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., and have even been mistaken for gunshots on Citizen app and other platforms.

Residents said they have reported the fireworks. CBS 2 is waiting to hear back from area Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) and police.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 8:05 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

