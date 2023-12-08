Watch CBS News
2 people injured in high-rise fire on Chicago's North Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Fire Department is responding to a fire at a high-rise in Lakeview. 

Emergency crews are on the scene at 3033 North Sheridan Road where heavy smoke was coming from the building. 

CFD confirmed two people were injured on the ninth floor of the building. One of them was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on December 8, 2023 / 9:58 AM CST

