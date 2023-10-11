2 injured, 1 critically, after fire at Chicago nursing home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at a nursing home in West Rogers Park on Wednesday morning, sending two people to the hospital.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, firefighters are responding to the fire at 3101 West Touhy Avenue. The fire was contained to one unit on the sixth floor.

CFD confirmed two people were injured. One person is in good condition and one elderly woman was critically injured. A firefighter was also injured after a minor fall.

This is a developing story.