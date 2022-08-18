Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter seriously injured in West Side blaze

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter was seriously injured while responding to a fire in the Austin neighborhood.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. in a two-story commercial building in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Heavy black smoke could be seen pouring from the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital in serious condition, after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 17, 2022 / 8:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.