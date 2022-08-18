Firefighter seriously injured in West Side blaze

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter was seriously injured while responding to a fire in the Austin neighborhood.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. in a two-story commercial building in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Heavy black smoke could be seen pouring from the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital in serious condition, after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.