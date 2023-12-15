Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter rushed to hospital from scene of blaze on Chicago's Far South Side

By Ashley Schiedenhelm

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago firefighter hurt while battling Far South Side house fire
Chicago firefighter hurt while battling Far South Side house fire 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter was hurt Friday afternoon while battling a house fire on the city's Far South Side.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at 13137 S. Rhodes Ave. in the Golden Gate neighborhood.

Officials said one firefighter was rushed to Advocate Trinity Hospital after he collapsed near a fire hydrant.

He was stabilized before being taken to the hospital.

Holes were seen in the roof of the house where firefighters worked to put out the fire.

The fire was extinguished, and the cause was under investigation late Friday.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 4:09 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.