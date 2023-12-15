Firefighter rushed to hospital from scene of blaze on Chicago's Far South Side

Chicago firefighter hurt while battling Far South Side house fire

Chicago firefighter hurt while battling Far South Side house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter was hurt Friday afternoon while battling a house fire on the city's Far South Side.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at 13137 S. Rhodes Ave. in the Golden Gate neighborhood.

Officials said one firefighter was rushed to Advocate Trinity Hospital after he collapsed near a fire hydrant.

He was stabilized before being taken to the hospital.

Holes were seen in the roof of the house where firefighters worked to put out the fire.

The fire was extinguished, and the cause was under investigation late Friday.