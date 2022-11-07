Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter injured after fire destroys abandoned building in South Austin

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighter injured after fire destroys abandoned building in South Austin
Firefighter injured after fire destroys abandoned building in South Austin 00:10

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood Monday morning. 

The large fire, near Fulton and Cicero, sent a firefighter to the hospital with minor burns. 

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and everyone was able to get out of the buildings next door. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on November 7, 2022 / 9:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.