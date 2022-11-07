Firefighter injured after fire destroys abandoned building in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood Monday morning.

The large fire, near Fulton and Cicero, sent a firefighter to the hospital with minor burns.

Aerial devices and handlines work defensively to knock down a fire on Fulton west of Cicero. SB Cicero is blocked at Lake Street and Lake is blocked at Cicero. No injuries reported despite a floor collapse. Cause & origin has yet to be determined. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCdj7J pic.twitter.com/lhzxKmciqk — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) November 7, 2022

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and everyone was able to get out of the buildings next door.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.