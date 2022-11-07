Firefighter injured after fire destroys abandoned building in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood Monday morning.
The large fire, near Fulton and Cicero, sent a firefighter to the hospital with minor burns.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire and everyone was able to get out of the buildings next door.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
