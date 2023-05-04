Large fire breaks out in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chopper 2 spotted a significant fire breaking out in a residence in West Garfield Park on Thursday afternoon.
There were no reports of any injuries in the 700 block of South Kenneth.
Fire crews were just arriving at the scene around 4:30 p.m. By 4:50 p.m., the crews appeared to have put the fire out with personnel on the roof to check the top floor.
No cause for the fire has been reported.
