Watch CBS News
Local News

Large fire breaks out in West Garfield Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Large fire breaks out in West Garfield Park
Large fire breaks out in West Garfield Park 00:55

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chopper 2 spotted a significant fire breaking out in a residence in West Garfield Park on Thursday afternoon.

There were no reports of any injuries in the 700 block of South Kenneth.

Fire crews were just arriving at the scene around 4:30 p.m. By 4:50 p.m., the crews appeared to have put the fire out with personnel on the roof to check the top floor.

No cause for the fire has been reported.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 4:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.