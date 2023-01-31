Fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set, company says

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.

As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.

Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.

The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.

A Walmart representative released a statement reading: "We're outraged that someone would intentionally set fire to our Waukegan store and force us to close temporarily. We'll assess any damage and reopen as quickly and safely as possible."

There was no visible damage when looking at the outside of the store. Some shoppers were surprised to find the store closed.

"There was a gentleman in the doorway – he just reminded me that the store is closed," said shopper John Shelton. "I didn't hear about a fire though. It's a crazy world. It's a crazy world."

There was no word late Tuesday on when the store would reopen.

Walmart advised that customers could visit the Gurnee Walmart Supercenter at 6590 Grand Ave., or the Zion Walmart Supercenter at 4000 Illinois Route 73.

The Illinois Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. We have reached out for information, but have not heard back.