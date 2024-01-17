Woman in critical condition after fire rips through two houses on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire damaged two houses in the West Englewood neighborhood Wednesday evening, and a woman was rushed to the hospital from the scene.
The Chicago Fire Department said the fire ripped through two one-and-a-half-story frame bungalows at 6314 and 6316 S. Hoyne Ave.
A photo from the scene showed two seriously damaged houses, with smoke coming from the second-story window of one.
The houses were originally believed to be vacant. But after getting the fires under control, firefighters searched the houses and found a woman injured.
The woman was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the CFD said. She was in critical condition.
Firefighters went on to conduct overhaul – the process of searching and putting out hot spots. The fire was out by 10:25 p.m.
There were no other injuries.
There was no word late Wednesday on what started the fire. The Office of Fire Investigation was called to the scene.
