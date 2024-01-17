Watch CBS News
Woman in critical condition after fire rips through two houses on Chicago's South Side

By Adam Harrington, Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

Woman rushed to hospital from scene of South Side Chicago fire
Woman rushed to hospital from scene of South Side Chicago fire 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire damaged two houses in the West Englewood neighborhood Wednesday evening, and a woman was rushed to the hospital from the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire ripped through two one-and-a-half-story frame bungalows at 6314 and 6316 S. Hoyne Ave.

A photo from the scene showed two seriously damaged houses, with smoke coming from the second-story window of one.

hoyne-avenue-fire-1.png
Chicago Fire Department

The houses were originally believed to be vacant. But after getting the fires under control, firefighters searched the houses and found a woman injured.

The woman was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the CFD said. She was in critical condition.

Firefighters went on to conduct overhaul – the process of searching and putting out hot spots. The fire was out by 10:25 p.m. 

There were no other injuries.

There was no word late Wednesday on what started the fire. The Office of Fire Investigation was called to the scene.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 10:02 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

