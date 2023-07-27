Fire truck crashes, rolls over in Hampshire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire truck rolled over in a crash Thursday morning in far northwest suburban Hampshire.
The fire truck overturned on French Road just south of Illinois Route 72.
CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports all the crew members inside were able to get themselves out, but four were injured.
The firetruck sustained significant damage.
The cause of the crash is unclear.
