Fire sweeps through cabins at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

UTICA, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire destroyed multiple cabins at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock southwest of Chicago Monday afternoon.

The popular resort is located about 95 miles southwest of Chicago in Utica.

Five or six luxury cabins – each measuring about 2,500 square feet – went up in flames.

Blake Frund

The fire was so intense that it was visible on satellite images.

The Grand Bear Resort said in a Facebook post that the fire broke out in "a handful" of cabin and villa buildings and everyone was evacuated safely. The lodge and waterpark at Grand Bear were not damaged, nor were the majority of cabins and villas, the resort said.

This was not the first time firefighters have responded to the resort. On Jan. 2. 2018, there was another massive response for a fire at the same resort – then known as Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort.

Owners spent years renovating after the fire.