Fire sweeps through porches of residential building on Chicago's north lakefront

Fire breaks out in residential building on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire raged Tuesday evening on a porch structure in the back of a residential building in East Lakeview.

Orange flames and smoke were seen coming from the building at 544 W. Wellington Ave., just east of Broadway.

Ivy Klee

Quite a lot of flames were seen in the back of the building around 5:20 p.m., and a still-and-box alarm was raised by the Chicago Fire Department for extra equipment and manpower. It took about half an hour for firefighters to knock down the blaze.

Citizen app video showed firefighters staging in the alley alongside Monsignor Murphy's bar and Dua Watch & Jewelry Repair on Broadway – as the fire appeared to rage in the back of the building near the alley.

The fire appeared to be confined to the back porches, but there had been a potential for real disaster when the flames were raging.

There were no reports of injuries in the fire, and the cause and origin of the fire were under investigation Tuesday evening.

The building at 546-544 W. Wellington Ave., called The Georgia, is described on Zillow as a boutique residence – with red oak hardwood, tile, marble, and granite. The building was constructed in 1895, according to the real estate website.