CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters battled a large fire in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, two buildings were on fire on 91st Street at Dauphin Avenue around 2 a.m.

Still & Box on 91st & Dauphin has two buildings on fire. There are currently no injuries or transports. Crews are working hard to limit exposures. 0 pic.twitter.com/wZe72auzX7 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2022

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not know at this time.