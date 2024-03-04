Fire spreads to two homes on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A witness jumped into action after seeing a large house fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood early Monday morning.

Flames started shooting from the house just after 2 a.m. at 81st Street and South Shore Drive.

The fire spread to a second house, causing smoke damage.

A man told CBS 2 he was inside a CTA bus when he noticed the flames. The man and the bus driver quickly stepped in to help.

"Me and the bus driver seen the flames a half a block away, pulled over. We went and woke up everybody," Chris Campbell said. "Kids, grandparents. That was in one house. I went to a second house and woke them up. The third house. Got them up."

No one was hurt in the fire, but several people were displaced. The Red Cross is on the scene helping the displaced residents.

The cause is still under investigation.