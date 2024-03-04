Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire spreads to two homes on Chicago's South Side

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

Fire spreads to two homes on Chicago's South Side
Fire spreads to two homes on Chicago's South Side 01:28

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A witness jumped into action after seeing a large house fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood early Monday morning. 

Flames started shooting from the house just after 2 a.m. at 81st Street and South Shore Drive.

The fire spread to a second house, causing smoke damage. 

A man told CBS 2 he was inside a CTA bus when he noticed the flames. The man and the bus driver quickly stepped in to help. 

"Me and the bus driver seen the flames a half a block away, pulled over. We went and woke up everybody," Chris Campbell said. "Kids, grandparents. That was in one house. I went to a second house and woke them up. The third house. Got them up."

No one was hurt in the fire, but several people were displaced. The Red Cross is on the scene helping the displaced residents. 

The cause is still under investigation.

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 5:35 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.