Fire spreads to 3 houses in Elmwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters responded to a house fire in Elmwood Park Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at 2920 73rd Court. Elmwood Park officials confirmed the damage was reported on both houses next to the fire.

No injuries were reported.