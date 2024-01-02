Fire breaks out inside apartment complex in southwest suburban Chicago

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire in the southwest suburbs overnight.

Viewer video showed flames shooting out from a window on the side of the building located near 87th and 80th Court in Hickory Hills.

Ash from the smoke could be seen stretching from a window to the upper floor. The bottom floor appears to be the most impacted by the blaze.

It's not clear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

The American Red Cross says they're also responding and have contacted emergency crews about the fire. Anyone affected by the fire who is no longer at the scene can call 800-RED-CROSS for assistance.