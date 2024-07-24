Watch CBS News
3 children hospitalized after fire in South Side Chicago Housing Authority building

By Suzanne Le Mignot, Asal Rezaei, Adam Harrington, Stacy Friedman, Vince Floress

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three children were rushed to the hospital Wednesday from the scene of a fire in a Chicago Housing Authority building in Bronzeville.

The fire broke out in a unit of the six-story building at 2964 S. State St. in the Dearborn Homes public housing development—one of two remaining developments in the State Street Corridor that once also included the Robert Taylor Homes and Stateway Gardens developments.

A source said three children—ages 11, 9, and 6—were hurt in the fire. The source said the children were playing with a firecracker in a bed, and it caught fire.

The three children were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where they were all reported in good condition, the Chicago Fire Department said. One of the children had a minor burn, and the other two suffered smoke inhalation.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for extra firefighting equipment and manpower, and an EMS Plan 1, which automatically sends five ambulances.story apt building

