Fire rips through home in city's South Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire shot through the roof of a residence in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday evening.
The fire broke out in a two-and-a-half story frame house in the 8500 block of South Burley Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional manpower and equipment.
There were no reports of injuries Friday night.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.