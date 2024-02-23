Watch CBS News
Fire rips through home in city's South Chicago neighborhood

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire shot through the roof of a residence in the South Chicago neighborhood Friday evening.

The fire broke out in a two-and-a-half story frame house in the 8500 block of South Burley Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional manpower and equipment.

There were no reports of injuries Friday night.

February 23, 2024

