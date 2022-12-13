Watch CBS News
Fire quickly put out at Six Flags Great America maintenance building

GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A maintenance building caught fire at Six Flags Great America Monday evening.

Six Flags Great America reported the Gurnee Fire Department was called to the amusement park after smoke and fire were seen on the roof of a maintenance building.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, and the building sustained minimal damage, Six Flags said.

No one was injured.

Six Flags Great America is currently closed for the winter.

