Fire damages seniors' home in north Chicago suburbs

WAUCONDA, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire broke out at a senior living complex in north suburban Wauconda Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the senior living facility at 310 Osage St. after reports of smoke.

Flames were spotted in the attic area and burned through the roof.

The fire was under control by the 4 p.m. hour, but the Wauconda Fire District said several units were severely damaged.

Paramedics checked out one person, but that person refused to go to the hospital.

It was not clear whether the residents would be able to return inside with the fire out.