Fire tears through house in Round Lake Beach in bitter cold

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a house in Round Lake Beach Friday night.

Heavy flames were seen pouring out of the house at 1224 Woodridge St. in the far northern suburb.

Firefighters had to battle extreme cold as they battled the blaze. Icicles were seen forming at the fire hydrant connection.

Late Friday, there was no word on any injuries, or what sparked the flames.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 10:21 PM

