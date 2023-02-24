Watch CBS News
Fire rips through house in Munster, Indiana

MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) -- A fire was raging Thursday night in Munster, Indiana.

Huge flames were seen lapping away at a house at Main Street and Fox Run. Firefighters made an exterior attack – working from above to shoot hose streams into the home.

Down on the street, neighbors watched – and some huddled in blankets.

Details were not immediately confirmed on what happened, or if anyone was inside the home.



First published on February 23, 2023 / 9:56 PM

