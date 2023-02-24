Fire rips through house in Munster, Indiana
MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) -- A fire was raging Thursday night in Munster, Indiana.
Huge flames were seen lapping away at a house at Main Street and Fox Run. Firefighters made an exterior attack – working from above to shoot hose streams into the home.
Down on the street, neighbors watched – and some huddled in blankets.
Details were not immediately confirmed on what happened, or if anyone was inside the home.
