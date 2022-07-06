Watch CBS News
Fire rips through building under construction in East Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire ripped through a residential building under construction in East Ukrainian Village Wednesday afternoon.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for the new brick building at 910 N. Wood St. The building was under construction and was not occupied, the Fire Department said.

A video tweeted out by the Fire Department shows flames raging and black smoke billowing from the back of the building.

The neighboring house at 912 N. Wood St. was also damaged.

St. George Orthodox Cathedral is located across the street and a short distance down the block from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 4:04 PM

