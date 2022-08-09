Fire rips through building on Cermak Road in Little Village

No injuries in Little Village fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Intense flames shot from the third floor of a building in Little Village Monday evening.

The fire started just before 7 p.m. in a graystone on Cermak Road near Washtenaw Avenue.

Video posted to Citizen app shows raging flames and heavy smoke.

It was unclear whether the building was occupied at the time.

Late Monday, there were not reports of injuries and there was no word on what might have started the fire.