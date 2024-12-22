Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire rips through apartment building on Chicago's West Side, spreads next door

By John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

Smoke, fire billow out of apartment building on Chicago's West Side
Smoke, fire billow out of apartment building on Chicago's West Side 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire roared from a home in the East Garfield Park neighborhood overnight Saturday into Sunday.

At 11:06 p.m., a fire was discovered in an apartment building in 2800 block of West Wilcox Street, just off Francisco Avenue.

The fire spread to another apartment building next door, officials said.

The Fire Department was able to put out the blaze before anyone was hurt.

There were also no displacements, officials said.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.