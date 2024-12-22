Fire rips through apartment building on Chicago's West Side, spreads next door

Smoke, fire billow out of apartment building on Chicago's West Side

Smoke, fire billow out of apartment building on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire roared from a home in the East Garfield Park neighborhood overnight Saturday into Sunday.

At 11:06 p.m., a fire was discovered in an apartment building in 2800 block of West Wilcox Street, just off Francisco Avenue.

The fire spread to another apartment building next door, officials said.

The Fire Department was able to put out the blaze before anyone was hurt.

There were also no displacements, officials said.